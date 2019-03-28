Kangana Ranaut, the crusader of women empowerment and pay parity in the country, never shies away from calling a spade, a spade. The diva who started out at a very young age on her own, has now become a name synonymous with success and massive box-office numbers.

With success, Kangana has transformed into an individual who is self-assured and knows her worth. Probably one of the prime reasons behind her being so vocal and non-diplomatic while sharing her views and sticking to them.

Recently, a video of Kangana Ranaut, using a mechanic horse to shoot for a fight sequence in Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi, had gone viral. While many made a mockery of the video, there were many who stood by Kangana and emphasised on the fact that such practices were normal in the industry. Talking to Mid-day, Kangana called out Karan Johar and Ranbir Kapoor for spreading negative stories about her and also, indirectly hinted at them being involved behind making this video public.

Responding to Ranbir Kapoor's 'I live in luxury' statement, Kangana said, "These are people who feel absolutely exclusive, saying one has nothing to do with the rest of India. This is the kind of attitude that Karan Johar and gang thrive on. And a lot of negative PR about me has been happening from these people. Maybe you don't know, but I know who gives out news [about me]. That's why whenever I do something; it is to put them in their place."

She further went on to say, "We need to question that, and the fact that I also know who had released that horse video. If I tell you the name, you will be shocked." Well, she might not have named anyone in particular, but certainly has left behind a huge hint with her statement.