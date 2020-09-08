Right after Arjun Kapoor informed everyone that he was Covid positive and before Malaika Arora could confirm anything; her test results had started floating on various social media pages and WhatsApp. Malaika also revealed that she too was Covid positive but before that, her reports had already gone viral. Malaika's sister Amrita Arora slammed those sharing her test reports.

Talking to Instagram, Amrita wrote, "New normal. In sickness but not in health? Is this ok? My sister's results have been posted on various WhatsApp groups, Facebook and other mediums! While she was hoping and praying for a negative test and was also preparing herself to get better this is what one has to deal with? How is this ok? What's has happened to us humans sad, sad state of affairs."

In another Instagram story, Amrita lashed out at those trolling the actress over it. "Was posting her result of any use to anyone? She's a responsible citizen who would've declared it anyway. What's the perverse pleasure of making it a discussion and guessing how and when she got it, some going to the extent of saying she deserves it with laughing emojis! Why, why, why! The question is how did her report get out in the 1st place ... How was it ok to disregard a doc / patient confidentiality. Let's just respect what's happening in the world today and stop this ridiculous naming and shaming syndrome! Stop!"

Malaika had also taken to her Instagram and informed about her health conditions. She said, "Today I have tested positive for coronavirus but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine. I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and will be quarantined at home as instructed by my doctor and authorities. I request all of you to stay calm and safe. Thank you for all your support . Much love, Malaika Arora," she wrote.