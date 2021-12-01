Kollywood superstar Ajith Kumar is being fondly called Thala by his fans. But now, in a surprise move, Ajith Kumar has requested his fans and media personals to stop calling him Thala. In a recent press release through his PRO Suresh Chandra, the actor urged everyone to stop calling him by the title.

Ajith Kumar's request to his fans

Ajith Kumar requested everyone not to use prefixes to his name and made it clear that he wishes to be called Ajith, Ajith Kumar, or AK.

"I henceforth wish to be referred to as Ajith, Ajith Kumar or Just AK n not as "Thala" or any other prefix b4 my name. I sincerely wish you all to have a beautiful life filled with good health, happiness, success, peace of mind and contentment forever. Love, Ajith," read the press release.

How did Ajith Kumar get the name Thala?

Ajith Kumar is known as Thala among his fans, while Vijay is popularly called Thalapathi. It was after the release of a movie named Dheena in 2001 that Ajith Kumar got the name Thala. In 2001, Ajith Kumar delivered three mammoth hits; Dheena, Vaali, and Amarkalam. The year 2001 also marked Ajith's transition from a romantic star to an action hero.

In 2011, Ajith Kumar surprised everyone by dismantling his fans club in Tamil Nadu. After dismantling the fans club, Ajith Kumar also expressed his displeasure about some people misusing his name for political gains.

Fans of Ajith Kumar are currently awaiting the release of his new movie Valimai. Directed by H Vinoth, the film is expected to be a high voltage action thriller. Huma Qureshi is playing the role of the lady lead in this movie. Valimai is expected to have its theatrical release in January 2022.