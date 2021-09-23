After months of anxious wait, the makers of Valimai have released an initial glimpse of the movie. Directed by H Vinoth, Valimai stars Thala Ajith Kumar in the lead role. As expected, the first glimpse of this movie has all the elements needed to excite fans of Ajith Kumar. In the glimpse, we can see Ajith Kumar doing bike stunts and performing bike stunts, and these scenes will surely set the screens on fire when the movie gets a theatrical release.

Antichrist theme in Valimai?

In the meantime, the glimpse of Valimai indicates that the film will portray a story in the backdrop of concepts like Antichrist and satanic workshop. In the teaser, words like satan and satanic worship are used multiple times, and it hints at the fact that this movie will portray a story of conflicts between good and evil.

Unlike Mankatha, Ajith Kumar will be seen playing a positive character in this movie. In the glimpse, it is being portrayed that Ajith's character is setting his foot on the demon's empire to demolish the evil.

Ajith Kumar playing the role of a police officer

According to reports, Ajith Kumar will be seen playing the role of a police officer in Valimai. The actor has apparently performed some daredevil stunt sequences for this movie, and it will be undoubtedly a real treat for his fans.

Apart from Ajith Kumar, Valimai also stars Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Bani, Sumithra, Yogi Babu, and Achyuth Kumar in other crucial roles. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music of this movie. Valimai is produced by Boney Kapoor.

Valimai will have its grand theatrical release in early next year, as a part of Pongal.