The first single from Ajith Kumar's much-awaited movie Valimai is released on Monday, 2 August. A high-octane song composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja has set the internet on fire.

The number titled 'Naanga Vera Maari' is penned by director Vignesh Shivan. Yuvan himself has lent his voice along with Anurag Kulkarni for the number. It is a high-on-energy song which makes listeners fall in love, instantly.

The lyrics penned by Vignesh Shivan perfectly syncs with Yuvan's tune. It is a song that inspires the mass from the word go.