The remake rights of hit movies are in demand in Tollywood. In recent history, Dhanush's Asuran and Bollywood film Pink were remade in Telugu and became quite successful. Now, Chiranjeevi, who is working on a few remakes, has set his eyes on yet another successful film of another language.

Yennai Arindhaal Remake

Telugu media is abuzz with the rumours of yet another Tamil film of Ajith Kumar being remade in Tollywood after Veeram and under-making Vedalam. If the latest reports are to be believed, Yennai Arindhaal will be remade in Telugu and Chiranjeevi will star in it.

Chiranjeevi has already acquired the remake rights of Yennai Arindhaal remake. The hunt for the right director is on to helm the Telugu version of the Ajith-starrer. Ram Charan will be funding the project on their home banner of Konidela Productions.

Chiru's Movies

At this stage, Chiranjeevi is already starring in the remake of Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer, which had Mohanlal, Manju Warrier and Vivek Oberoi in leads, and Vedalam, which had Ajith Kumar and Shruti Haasan in the leads.

Mohan Raja is directing the Lucifer remake while Meher Ramesh will helm the Vedalam remake. In addition to these films, his Acharya, directed by Kortala Siva, is getting ready for release. It is the first among the three films which is likely to hit the screens.

As per the reports, the success of Venkatesh's Narappa has given confidence to the filmmakers to do remakes with a limited budget and sell it for the digital platform. Releasing Chiranjeevi's movies directly on the OTT platform cannot be ruled out as there are no signs of theatre business returning to normalcy due to Covid-19 across the world.