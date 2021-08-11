Telugu mega star Chiranjeevi is all set to enthrall the audience with his upcoming movie titled Acharya. Helmed by Koratala Siva, the movie has grabbed all the attention as Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan is appearing in a key role in the movie.

Now that the makers have wrapped up the shooting part and started the post-production works, the movie has been a target for the businessmen. As per the reports, the dubbing rights of Acharya have been sold for Rs.26 crore, which has raised the bar for the other biggies releasing this year.

Dubbing rights and records in South Indian Movies

Vijay Kumar who brokered the rights for Acharya has given his statement regarding the same. "The deal is now sealed. Jayantilal Gada has fetched the dubbing rights, which is one of the biggest ones lately", he told.

It is to be noted that Vijay Kumar is the person who has been dealing with the remake and dubbing rights of the movies made in South India. The market has expanded and the business has become bigger, with unbelievable amounts being invested to buy the rights of the movies down the South.

Vijay Kumar also adds that the trend started early in 2011 which has now reached the highest stage. The audio rights of Acharya are reportedly bought by top music company Aditya Music for a mammoth price. Aditya Music has been rumoured to have bought the musical rights of Acharya for Rs. 4 crore earlier.

Other details

Slated for its release later this year, Acharya is expected to do a huge business, in terms of theatrical and digital rights. Koratala Siva, who is the director of the movie, has been failproof, with all his previous movies being good hits at the box office. The makers are hopeful this movie would break all the records in the terms of collections.

Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi are to appear in the lead roles, while Kajal Agarwal plays the female lead opposite Chiranjeevi. Acharya is touted to be a commercial movie, with all scope for entertainment. The makers are to kick-start the promotions for the movie as soon as the release date is fixed.

Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde play lead female roles

Kajal Aggarwal is to play the love interest of Chiranjeevi in Acharya. Ram Charan in the extended cameo is to have Pooja Hegde as his female partner in this movie. The actors are currently shooting for Acharya at a brisk pace. Acharya is slated for its huge release on 13th May 2021.