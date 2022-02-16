India's key indices -- S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 -- extended their gains from the previous session and rose marginally in early trade on Wednesday.

At 9.45 a.m., Sensex traded at 58,157 points, up 0.02 per cent or just 15 points, whereas Nifty traded 17,375 points, up 0.13 per cent or 22 points. Sensex reached 57808, down by 334 points by 11 a.m., while Nifty reached 17,281 down by 70 points.

Among the stocks, HDFC Life, Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Ports, BPCL, and Indian Oil Corporation were the top five gainers among the Nifty 50 companies, rising 2.5 per cent, 2.3 per cent, 1.9 per cent, 1.7 per cent, and 1.6 per cent, respectively.

L&T, Tata Steel, Shree Cement, ICICI Bank, and Wipro, on the other hand, were the top losers in the morning session.