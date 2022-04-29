Indian equity benchmarks rose marginally in early trade on Friday, reflecting the positivity among the investors.

At 11.07 a.m., Sensex was 0.43% up at 57,770.35 points, whereas Nifty was 0.41% up at 17,314.95 points.

Even though the indices are in the green, analysts expect volatility to continue in Dalal Street.

Investors' preference is shifting to safe-haven assets due to volatility in the equity market and besides the global uncertainties indicated by rising US dollar index, Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Thursday Closure

On Thursday, Sensex settled at 57,521 points, up 702 points or 1.2 per cent, whereas Nifty was at 17,245 points, up 207 points or 1.2 per cent. Even though the indices were in the green, analysts expect volatility to continue in Dalal Street.

"Volatility is expected to continue in the short-term due to weakening global trade and we suggest investors to have rational expectations focusing on domestic growth sectors like Capex, banking and defensives," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

