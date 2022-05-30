Domestic equity indices extended their gains from the previous week and jumped sharply during the opening session on Monday.

At 11.40 a.m., Sensex was 1,093.32 points up at 55,983.43, whereas Nifty was 324.30 points up at 16,676.75 points.

Other Asian markets too were in the green.

Indices jumped as investors are reacting to growing optimism that the US Federal Reserve will be able to tighten the monetary policy without tipping the economy into recession, said Mohit Nigam, Head, PMS, Hem Securities.