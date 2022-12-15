Sensex crashes by 1,800 pts as Russia announces military operations against Ukraine Close
Sensex crashes by 1,800 pts as Russia announces military operations against Ukraine

Indian equity market fell amid surging concerns over recessionary pressure and Fed's hawkish outlook. The BSE Sensex is trading down 400 points or 0.6% to 62,254, giving up yesterday's gain, whereas Nifty-50 shed almost 120 points or 0.6% and trading down at 18,542 as of 12:30 pm.

Wall Street also wiped its previous gains to end up in red. The S&P 500 declined 0.6% after two days of gains, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 140 points or 0.4%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite also lost 85 points or 0.76%.

The Fed's decision to hike the federal funds rate to 50 bps after four straight 75-bps hikes was in line with market expectations; however, the speech by Fed's chairperson Jerome Powell signaled that the fight against inflation is far from over. This move brings the federal funds rate to a new range of 4.25% to 4.5%, the highest level since December 2007.

US federal reserve chairman
Reuters

In a press conference, Powell said, "The inflation data received so far for October and November show a welcome reduction in the monthly pace of price increases.

Continuing his statement, he also added, "But it will take substantially more evidence to give confidence that inflation is on a sustained downward path."

The message from the Fed is loud and clear that their overarching focus is to bring down inflation at 2% over the long run. Investors need to keep in mind that Fed is unlikely to pause further rate hikes in 2023 but a rate hike in smaller increments is a real possibility.

US Federal Bank
US Federal ReserveReuters

The median forecast suggests that the terminal rate (the rate at which Fed is expected to pause further hike) stands at 5.1%, which is 0.5% higher than the September projection of 4.6%.

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities, said, "the U.S. economy could slow to a crawl in 2023 and unemployment could jump to as high as 4.6%, as the Federal Reserve tries to clamp down on high inflation, the central bank's latest forecast shows. For the first time, several senior Fed officials also predicted a recession next year."