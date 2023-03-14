The song from RRR 'Naatu Naatu' made history as they won the Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. Singers Rahul Sipligung, Kaala Bhairava, and choreographer Prem Rakshith met Rihanna, who performed 'Lift Me Up' at the award ceremony.

Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava performed at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. With music by Keeravaani and lyrics by Chandrabose, "Naatu Naatu" is a sensation all across the world from the Telegu-language action epic "RRR" with its catchy tune and accompanying dance by actors Ram Charan and N.T. Rama Rao Jr.

The tune was competing for the best original song trophy — the blockbuster's sole nomination — against the likes of Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Mitski and David Byrne, and Diane Warren. Rihanna also performed "Lift Me Up," from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," on Oscar night.

Rahul in a post wrote, "Wooow I have met the most amazing lady with a very beautiful heart ?? Still in shock by seeing your humbleness #rihana @badgalriri and how down to earth you are! Thank you so much for calling and appreciating for the performance and #oscarwinning. It's an emotional moment for me!! Can't keep calm #mydreamcometrue (sic)."

"I was short of words when this happened. An artist I always looked up to, and admired deeply! My inspiration, The queen @rihanna! Wanted to tell her how much I love 'Stay' and that I must've listened to it a million times. This memory is going to 'stay' in my heart forever. We were literally spellbound when she performed last night! UNBELIEVABLE! (sic)," Bhairava wrote.

Speaking at the event, Keeravani thanked the audience for all the love they showered on the song. He said, "I grew up listening to the carpenters and now here I am, receiving the Oscars. It has always been the only wish on my mind...". Chandrabose was overwhelmed and emotional at the moment and said nothing but 'Namaste'.

What is RRR about?

The film is a pre-Independence fictional story focusing on two real-life Indian revolutionaries in the 1920s -- Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR). It also features Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in special appearances. The film was released worldwide in 2022 and collected over Rs 1,200 crore in reported earnings.