Cinema is a dream for many youngsters in India, as a career in the entertainment industry gives unimaginable publicity which everyone wishes to enjoy. To pursue this career, Anas Haneef, a 23-year-old young man from Kerala started his career as a junior artist and a still model. He acted in Tovino Thomas' Oru Mexican Aparatha and Mohanlal's Villain as a junior artist. However, he soon realized that a junior artist will be always a junior artist, and started various experiments to portray his talent to filmmakers in Kerala.

Anas Haneef: A cinematic journey that began as a still model

Anas Haneef initially began uploading still photos on social media platforms with images that portray different emotions of human beings. These images successfully garnered the audience's attention as he portrayed various emotions in still photographs, and not on videos.

Later, he along with his friend Hafiz Sajeev created viral still photographs that portrayed different possibilities of road accidents. These images soon went viral, and it was even lauded by the Motor Vehicles Department, Kerala. It happened in 2019, and even now, these images are being widely used in Kerala for Road Safety Awareness Programs.

A small yet, big step into acting

As the Road Safety Photographs went viral, Anas grabbed the eyeballs of several filmmakers and storytellers. Anas played the lead role in a web series named Save The Date, and it fetched positive responses from all corners.

The phone-call scene in this web series became popular in trolls, and Anaz became a very familiar face among social media users.

"All credit goes to the makers of Save The Date. The character of Phillip, which I played in the web series is very close to my heart. Even when I go outside, many people used to call me Phillip, and it is really a lovely feel," says Anas.

After acting in several short films, his next notable role came in the Malayalam web series Mates, produced by Saina Movies' Ashiq Bava. The web series received positive responses from all corners, and the performance garnered acclaim from audiences.

Anas Haneef will be next seen in another web series named Meri Pyaari Sonare, written by Uppum Mulakum fame Princy Denny. He has also been roped in to play crucial roles in Old Monk, Typical Kamukan, and Prathibimbham.

"I strongly believe in hard work. After lots of efforts and struggles, I am slowly marking my presence felt in the industry, and I hope my efforts will be recognized in the future as well," added Anas.