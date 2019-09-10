Australian cricketer Steve Smith has been enjoying a record-breaking spree after coming back from suspension in the Ashes. The 30-year-old cricketer yet again surpassed Virat Kohli in an elite list of cricketers comprising of Graham Gooch, Brian Lara. He is probably on the verge of going at the top of that list also.

Currently, the former England cricketer tops the list of most runs by a batsman against any opposition in a single Test series. The British cricketer has 752 runs to his name which he scored in 1990 against India.

West Indian legend Brian Lara comes second in the list with 688 runs that he scored against Sri-Lanka. Virat Kohli was placed fifth in the list while Mohammad Yousuf is on fourth. After scoring 82 runs in the second innings of the fourth Test Smith went up to the third position with 671 runs and may also break Gooch's record as he has the fifth Test left to play in the Ashes 2019.

The 30-year-old Australian has been in tremendous form as he played an instrumental role in Australia's victory in the fourth Test. In fact, even after missing out the third Test he has scored piles of runs. The batsman has been ruthless with the bowlers and has a massive average of 134.20 in this year's Ashes.

Australia defeated England by 185 runs on the last day of the Test. Batting first the Australians scored 497 for the loss of eight wickets. Smith scored a double century and guided Australia near the 500-run mark. In reply to that England's innings got over with 301 runs on the board.

In the second innings again Smith rescued his team from danger as they posted another 186 runs to set a massive target of 383 runs for England. But the hosts could not survive the Australian bowling attack as they got bundled out for just 197 runs giving Australia the 2-1 lead in this year's edition of the event.

Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins scalped four wickets giving away 43 runs and did not let England's batsmen see through the match.