The Tim Paine-led Australian team is all set to regain the Ashes after picking up two more wickets in the opening session of the final day of the fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester. The Baggy Greens came close to regaining the Ashes in the previous Test match but were denied by a superhuman effort from Ben Stokes.

However, any hopes of an encore from the talismanic all-rounder were extinguished when he was out to Pat Cummins for an individual score of just one. England went into lunch at the score of 87/4 with all the wickets that have fallen so far being picked up by Pat Cummins.

England started the day at 18/2 and were staring down the barrel. But the overnight partnership of Joe Denly and Jason Roy showed fight and didn't take any unnecessary risks. They played out the first hour of the day without creating any close chances for the Australian team.

It was the partnership of Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon that tried to provide Australia a breakthrough but they were not able to as the pair seemed to be in good touch. Eventually, Paine decided to bring on the man who picked up two wickets in the very first over of the innings last night – Cummins.

As has been the case in the series, Cummins started bowling a good line and length and getting seam movement into the batsmen. While Starc was trying to get the ball to reverse and bowling a fuller length, Cummins was bowling the testing good length and making the ball move off the deck.

This was dangerous for Roy as he seemed often to let the ball go through between bat and pad. Eventually, Cummins got rewards for his efforts when one of the incoming deliveries sneaked through Roy's defence and knocked down the off-stump.

This brought Stokes to the crease and the star of Headingley received a massive applause as the crowd expected another special knock. However, the Aussies were bowling on a more helpful surface. Cummins again came into action when he got a delivery bowled from over the wicket to jag back in to the left-hander Stokes and take the inside-edge of the bat.

Tim Paine took the catch and the Aussies were adamant that they have got the wicket. However, the umpire didn't seem interested in giving the batsman out. But Stokes decided to walk and the celebrations began.

So, Australia are on verge of winning the fourth Test and going 2-1 up in the series. This would mean that they won't be beaten in the five-match rubber. Being the holders of the urn, even a drawn series would be enough for them to take the urn back home.