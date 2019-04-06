Stephen King's Pet Sematary movie released earlier today but sadly the movie is currently trending on all the torrent websites. Despite all the precautions and security measures, Jason Clarke's supernatural horror movie has made its way to the illegal download market.

Directed by Kevin Kōlsch, Pet Sematary is currently being available for the illegal download. Just after a day of its release, several torrent websites have made HD prints available of this horror movie. There are several King's fans who will avoid illegally downloading the movie but since there are several big releases in the next week, there are chances that the illegal download will affect the box-office collection of the movie.

Over the years, movie leaks have created several problems amongst the producers. Film studios take all the precautions but somehow these illegal prints still make their way in the illegal online world.

Warning: Spoilers ahead

Pet Sematary movie is based on Stephen King's novel of the same name. The movie is written by Jeff Buhler, from a screen story by Matt Greenberg. The movie follows a family that discovers a mysterious graveyard in the woods behind their new home.

The movie features Jason Clarke as Lous Creed, a famous doctor from Boston, who moves to a large house near Maine with his wife Rachel and their two young children — Ellie and Gage. While exploring the neighbourhood and the woods, Ellie finds herself in the midst of a group of children who are taking their deceased dog to a pet cemetery (the children has misspelt sematary). Jason's neighbour warns them that the woods are dangerous and even asks them to avoid visiting the place.

The rest of the movie is serious of encounters between Jason Clarke's family with different beings who have come out of the dead. If you were scared after watching The Conjuring movie series, then the last chasing sequences of Pet Sematary will make you run for your money.

Pet Sematary review:

Pet Sematary movie is not your usual Stephen King movie. The movie is brilliant suspense and the performance of all all the children will keep you hooked till the curtains are down. It won't be wrong to say that this is one of the finest movie adaptation of Stephen King's novel in recent times (It movie still remains on the top list).

Pet Sematary is released alongside DCEU's much-awaited Shazam! movie and is projected to earn roughly around $30 million. The movie's production budget was around $21 million and it will break even during the second week only.

The supernatural horror movie holds an approval rating of 67 percent of Rotten Tomatoes. The website's critical consensus simply reads, "Sometimes remade is better."