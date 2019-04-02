Stephen King's fans were hoping to see It: Chapter 2 movie trailer in March but we only got the final trailer of Pet Sematary. The awaited horror movie sequel is due to release in September and now fans are speculating that we will get to see the first teaser trailer on April 5.

The very first trailer of It movie was released on March 29 and fans from around the world were eagerly waiting to see the trailer of It: Chapter Two on the same day this March. Since we did not get to see the first look of It: Chapter 2 in March, there is a possibility that Stephen King's It 2's first look will be released by this week.

In addition to this, Stephen King's Pet Sematary movie is going to release on April 5 and fans are now hoping that with Pet Sematary, Warner Bros. will try to air the very first look of It: Chapter Two.

It: Chapter Two's official synopsis:

"Twenty-seven years after the events of the summer of 1989, It (Bill Skarsgård) returns. The Losers' Club fulfils their promises and returns to Derry to put an end to the evil being once and for all. Unbeknownst to them, It has returned, stronger and crueller than ever."

As we all know, It is an ancient entity who awakes from hibernation every twenty-seven years to murder and devour children. The creature was deeply wounded by the members of the Losers Club in 1989, forcing it into early hibernation. His defeat has now motivated him to become scarier than before and would be seen taking the revenge against the Losers' Club once they all will return to Derry.

Written by Gary Dauberman, It: Chapter 2 is directed by Andy Muschietti and will feature an ensemble cast of James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, Jay Ryan, Isaiah Mustafa, James Ransone, and Andy Bean, who portray the adult versions of The Losers Club that were shown in the first part of the movie, while Jaeden Martell, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Chosen Jacobs, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Wyatt Oleff will return from the first film as the younger Losers, respectively. The awaited horror movie is scheduled to release on September 6, 2019.