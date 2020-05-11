Arguably one of the power couple of the current decade Virushka have been making their fans go gaga since the duo tied the knot on December 11, 2017, in Italy.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma fell in love years ago on the sets of an ad shoot and have been inseparable since then. Every time when Virushka appears on the screen, they make their fans' hearts skip a beat.

Since their marriage, both have been giving some genuine couple goals to their fans and paparazzi. Virushka constantly keep posting their lovely moments on social media and we just cannot resist their innocent love.

Step Inside Virat and Anushka's sea-facing abode in Mumbai

Happily married Virat Kohli and Anushka had bought their happy home in Worli, Mumbai. Their luxurious apartment is on the 35th floor of the Omkar '1973' which are three cylindrical towers that rise over to 70 floors. One can imagine that breathtaking sea view of the Arabian Sea from the 35th floor is undoubtedly heaven on earth.

As per reports, the couple bought this luxury pad in for Rs 34 crore which is a 7,171-square-foot apartment, located in tower C. The magnificent building, in fact, has some mind-blowing facilities like a dedicated spa for pets, fitness and sports facilities, a sky terrace for hosting parties and dedicated areas for kids, including a pool, crèche, and play area.

Despite this, the 4 BHK apartment has 13 feet high ceiling and large decks and verandas that extend from each bedroom.

How does Virat and Anushka's house look like from the inside?

Virushka's apartment is full of beige walls and matching, glossy ivory flooring. The quirky interiors add an interesting touch of colour to space and are further complemented by plush rugs, comfortable sofas, standout mirrors and colourful cushions with accents like pompoms and tassels.

The whole theme of their apartment is drenched in warm hues of beige, gold, and white colours.

And no doubt the favourite spot of the duo is their comforting balcony which shows the glimpse of the whole city and the Arabian Sea. Virat and Anushka have posted various pics from their Balcony, on various occasions.

Interestingly, the duo, in fact, has another renowned couple as their neighbours. Yuvraj Singh and his wife Hazel also had purchased an apartment on the 29th floor of the same tower in 2013.

Worli is among the most renowned localities in Mumbai, and the 'Omkar 1973' project is home to many celebs from the entertainment industry.

Having said that, without further ado, let's dive into the pictures of Virat and Anushka's luxurious home: