This new month begins with Anushka Sharma's birthday as she blows out her birthday candles on May 1. The actor is seen ringing a quite quarantine birthday with her hubby Virat Kohli. Touted as the bubbliest North Indian girl of tinsel town, Sharma carved a niche for herself in Bollywood and even went on to become one of the highest-paid actresses in the industry.
From being the youngest producer to starting her fashion line Nush, she has set a benchmark for herself. On the occasion of her birthday, International Business Times, India brings to you some unknown facts and a bunch of rare and adorable childhood picture of the actor that will make you go aww!
Early days: School and college
Anushka was born in Ayodhya and raised in Bangalore. Her father was an Army officer, while her mother. Surprisingly, MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi was her schoolmate in Assam. Anushka Sharma was a school topper! Anushka Sharma contemplated becoming a journalist before she gave up her mind and entered into the acting business. Anushka also pursued her Masters in Economics through correspondence
Her entry into showbiz!
Not many know that the hardworking actress did not have to struggle much to begin her modelling career. While shopping at a mall in Bangalore, well-known fashion designer Wendell Rodricks spotted her at a denim shop and she got her first break as a model!
Even though her debut was opposite Shah Rukh Khan, she faced many obstacles from the industry. Karan Johar tried to remove her from her debut film, but Aditya Chopra had faith on her and later Karan cast her in his own project Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.
Anushka Sharma actually auditioned for 3 Idiots before bagging Raj Kumar Hirani's PK. She was known for her acting skills in the movie Band Baaja Baraat and Rab De Bana Di Jodi with SRK. As such she never got any Filmfare Awards for these movies although they did well at the box office. Anushka Sharma anticipated getting an award and went back home crying when she did not receive any award for her acting performance.
Hobbies and interests!
She loves reading and her favourite movies include The Shawshank Redemption, Life Is Beautiful, In the Mood for Love, Fish Tank, Jab We Met, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Chak De! India and Dil Se to name a few. She is a fitness freak and loves to workout. The Pari of Bollywood believes in maintaining a healthy lifestyle.
Her cricket connection
Anushka's link with cricket is not just through Virat Kohli, her brother Karnesh Sharma was a state-level player.
This is how she got away with paparazzi once
The adventurous kind, Anushka Sharma once jumped over a railing to avoid the paparazzi at a Mumbai multiplex.
Love for couture!
Anushka Sharma loves backless dresses. According to her, backless signifies confidence and that's always in fashion, always in vogue. She started her clothing line Nush in 2017.
Anushka turns producer
She produced NH10 when she was 25 and is touted to be the youngest producer. Her next Patal Lok as a producer will stream on Amazon Prime from May 15.
Marriage
Anushka got married Indian cricketer Virat Kohli in December 2017 in Tuscany, Italy. The happily married couple are enjoying their quarantine by entertaining their fans with funny videos and mushy pics.
Every dark cloud had a silver lining. And this time, while it may seem like the worst time and in so many ways it actually is, has also forcefully made us all stop and deal with things we might have been running away from because either we were ‘busy’ or it was convenient to say we were 'busy'. If this time is respected for what it is, it will enable more light to shine through. This time has also made us all realise what's truly important. For me just having food, water and a roof over my head and the good health of my family seems MOST important. Everything else is a bonus that I bow my head in gratitude for. But, that which we call 'basic' is not so basic for everyone after looking at all the people who struggle for just those few things. My prayers with them and their families. May everyone be safe and secure. This time has surely made me more reflective. This need to stay at home with your loved ones has been forced upon the entire world but there is a deep lesson for us all. There is a lesson to strive for work and life balance ( I've valued and strived for this dearly for many years now ), there is a lesson to devote more time in things that actually matter. Today, when I'm surrounded by all the blessings in my life, I just want to tell everyone how much compassion I feel for everyone who I see suffer. I want to help as many possible in the best of my abilities. I feel pride in our resilience to be better human beings. I can instinctively feel this in and around me. We will all have our individual and subjective lessons from this time and hopefully, such lessons will continuously stay with us all.
Here's wishing the gorgeous and beautiful actor Anushka Sharma a very happy birthday!