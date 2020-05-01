This new month begins with Anushka Sharma's birthday as she blows out her birthday candles on May 1. The actor is seen ringing a quite quarantine birthday with her hubby Virat Kohli. Touted as the bubbliest North Indian girl of tinsel town, Sharma carved a niche for herself in Bollywood and even went on to become one of the highest-paid actresses in the industry.

From being the youngest producer to starting her fashion line Nush, she has set a benchmark for herself. On the occasion of her birthday, International Business Times, India brings to you some unknown facts and a bunch of rare and adorable childhood picture of the actor that will make you go aww!

Early days: School and college

Anushka was born in Ayodhya and raised in Bangalore. Her father was an Army officer, while her mother. Surprisingly, MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi was her schoolmate in Assam. Anushka Sharma was a school topper! Anushka Sharma contemplated becoming a journalist before she gave up her mind and entered into the acting business. Anushka also pursued her Masters in Economics through correspondence

Her entry into showbiz!

Not many know that the hardworking actress did not have to struggle much to begin her modelling career. While shopping at a mall in Bangalore, well-known fashion designer Wendell Rodricks spotted her at a denim shop and she got her first break as a model!

Even though her debut was opposite Shah Rukh Khan, she faced many obstacles from the industry. Karan Johar tried to remove her from her debut film, but Aditya Chopra had faith on her and later Karan cast her in his own project Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Anushka Sharma actually auditioned for 3 Idiots before bagging Raj Kumar Hirani's PK. She was known for her acting skills in the movie Band Baaja Baraat and Rab De Bana Di Jodi with SRK. As such she never got any Filmfare Awards for these movies although they did well at the box office. Anushka Sharma anticipated getting an award and went back home crying when she did not receive any award for her acting performance.

Hobbies and interests!

She loves reading and her favourite movies include The Shawshank Redemption, Life Is Beautiful, In the Mood for Love, Fish Tank, Jab We Met, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Chak De! India and Dil Se to name a few. She is a fitness freak and loves to workout. The Pari of Bollywood believes in maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Her cricket connection

Anushka's link with cricket is not just through Virat Kohli, her brother Karnesh Sharma was a state-level player.

This is how she got away with paparazzi once

The adventurous kind, Anushka Sharma once jumped over a railing to avoid the paparazzi at a Mumbai multiplex.

Love for couture!

Anushka Sharma loves backless dresses. According to her, backless signifies confidence and that's always in fashion, always in vogue. She started her clothing line Nush in 2017.

Anushka turns producer

She produced NH10 when she was 25 and is touted to be the youngest producer. Her next Patal Lok as a producer will stream on Amazon Prime from May 15.

Marriage

Anushka got married Indian cricketer Virat Kohli in December 2017 in Tuscany, Italy. The happily married couple are enjoying their quarantine by entertaining their fans with funny videos and mushy pics.

Here's wishing the gorgeous and beautiful actor Anushka Sharma a very happy birthday!