Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most loved celebrity couple in India. They are thoroughly enjoying the lockdown time and busy entertaining their fans with some quirky videos. From taking selfies with Insta filters to playing board games with family, Virushka seems to be setting the benchmark for lovebirds during self-isolation.

Not to forget, Anushka is a perfect wife and relatable one too. Be it chopping off her hubby Virat's tresses to commenting on Virat's live session with Kevin Peterson, Anushka and Virat's lovely and intimate moments are being loved by us.

Once again the couple is back with a bang on social media with yet another fun banter. This time its Anushka's fan moment for Virat that is making us go LOL!

One of the most anticipated cricket tournaments IPL is shelved owing to novel coronavirus, and not only are the cricket fans but even Anushka is missing Virat being on the field.

Just to make Virat a little more connected and nostalgic. Anushka posted a video on her Instagram where she is mimicking the way fans tell Kohli to hit four and six on the cricket field.

In a peculiar tone, Anushka says, 'Ae kohli chuka maarna'a dits funny AF! you can't take your eyes off Virat's grumpy look!

Check out their quarantine fun here.

We are thoroughly enjoying their fun banter on social media, not only us even Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao to is giving their example to motivate people during the lockdown period.

Virat and Anushka had earlier announced that they will be making donations towards the PM care fund and the Chief Minister's Relief fund (Maharashtra) to help in the battle against the novel coronavirus but it is the lovely couple's intimate moments during quarantine that are being loved by fans all across.

Responding to a person's query on social media about the possibility of opening up a hair salon after April 20, KTR said that when Virat could let his wife Anushka style his hair he should let his wife give him a haircut too.

KTR refers to the celebrity couple's video on social media in which Virat can be seen letting Anushka cut his hair.

Check out the social media interaction between the minister and the citizen below: