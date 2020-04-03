In the new colourful animated doodle, Google shares tips to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic by being safe at home during this lockdown period. Across the world, more than 10 lakh people have been reported positive to the highly contagious virus, with over a toll of 52,000 people succumbing to the incurable illness.

Social distancing, self-isolation and personal hygiene are the only possible ways to curb the viral infection today. The 21-day nationwide lockdown was announced by the Prime Minister in order to curb all sorts of transmission of the virus by letting the people stay safe inside their homes.

Google doodle teaches the way to spend time

Under this backdrop, on Friday, 03 April, Google has come with its new doodle with an animated illustration that features the alphabets showing us the things one can do during the lockdown.

While one alphabet is seen enjoying reading books, the other relishes playing guitar. Workout and catching up with friends and family through telephonic conversations are also on their quarantine activity list.

The Google Doodle redirects to a page that lists 'Coronavirus tips' and states, "Stay home. Save lives. As Covid-19 continues to impact communities around the world, help stop the spread by following these steps."

'Help stop coronavirus', says the new Doodle. It has also listed tips to prevent Covid-19, the infection caused by the virus.

Five basic tips the doodle shares

The five basic tips Google wants to share on behalf of the Ministry of Public Health and Family Welfare are:

Stay home

Keep a safe distance

Wash hands often

Cover your cough

Sick? Call the helpline

In addition to this, the doodle also gives a list of DO's and DON'Ts that can help oneself as well as his fellow beings from spreading the virus:

DO'S

Wash your hands regularly for 20 seconds, with soap and water or alcohol-based hand rub

Cover your nose and mouth with a disposable tissue or flexed elbow when you cough or sneeze

Avoid close contact (1 meter or 3 feet) with people who are unwell

Stay home and self-isolate from others in the household if you feel unwell

DONT'S

Touch your eyes, nose, or mouth if your hands are not clean.

Moreover, the doodle also provides the users to visit the official website of the Ministry of Public Health and Family Welfare to know more details regarding COVID-19.

The first case of the novel coronavirus was reported in China's Wuhan in December 2019 and in no time, the viral infection claiming much of the human lives turned into a global pandemic.

At least 10 lakh infections have been recorded across 188 countries. The death toll is over 50,000, as of April 3.