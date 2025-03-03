Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Monday that the government is committed to restoring statehood in the Union Territory as it is the legitimate desire of the citizens.

Addressing the first budget session of the Omar Abdullah-led National Conference in the Assembly, the Lieutenant Governor made it clear that the government is fully committed to implementing its promises made to the people.

"One of the foremost aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir is the restoration of full statehood. The government remains steadfast in its commitment to addressing this legitimate desire of the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir," the Lieutenant Governor said.

"The government recognizes the emotional and political significance of statehood for the people and is actively engaging with all stakeholders to facilitate this process in a manner that ensures peace, stability, and progress," he assured.

Reiterating the commitment of the government to fulfill the wishes and aspirations of the people of the Union Territory, he said, "We take immense pride in our composite culture and centuries-old traditions of amity and brotherhood. The government is committed to preserving the unity in diversity that defines Jammu and Kashmir."

"The government is firmly committed to maintaining peace and harmony, ensuring that the aspirations of our people are protected from divisive influences and cultivating an inclusive society built on mutual respect and harmony, paving the path to a prosperous and peaceful future," the Lieutenant Governor said.

Govt working on three principles of economy, ecology, and equity

The Lieutenant Governor said that the government remains fully committed to implementing its promises made to the people as a representation of the people's aspirations for further political empowerment.

He further said that the government is working assiduously to create an enabling environment for employment, sustainable development, social inclusiveness, and expansion of the economy for enhancing the overall quality of life.

"The government will work relentlessly on the three principles of economy, ecology, and equity that will shape our future. We commit ourselves to this balance for a better and brighter future for all," he said.

"Good governance remains the cornerstone of a prosperous and harmonious future for Jammu and Kashmir," he assured, adding, "The government remains firmly committed to transparency and accountable decision-making, ensuring the efficient and effective allocation of resources so that the people of Jammu and Kashmir fully benefit from every penny spent."

"Innovative initiatives such as digital governance, streamlined public service delivery, effective grievance redressal, and the promotion of socio-economic programs are designed to bridge developmental gaps and strengthen public trust," he further said.

The LG said that the economy of Jammu and Kashmir has experienced notable growth in recent years, reflected in key indicators such as a rising GSDP, infrastructure advancements, and improved socio-economic indices.

"This progress has not been without challenges. Issues such as regional disparities, unemployment, and sustainable development need to be addressed. Nonetheless, these challenges drive the commitment of the government to refining and strengthening the developmental framework, to make it more robust and balanced, more participatory, to ensure inclusive and equitable growth for all," he said.