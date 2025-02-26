Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's statement on improving the security scenario in the Union Territory sparked a war of words between the ruling party and the opposition.

The PDP accused him of endorsing an "iron-fist approach," while Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone called it a tacit approval of Article 370's abrogation.

During a discussion on a television channel, Omar Abdullah admitted that there has been a decline in separatist activity after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019. He said that it would have been unthinkable earlier for Hurriyat Conference leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq to be provided security by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

When asked whether the situation has improved in Jammu and Kashmir since August 5, 2019, he replied, "The decline in the activities of separatist groups is an indication that the situation has changed."

PDP Reacts to Omar's Statement

Reacting strongly to Omar Abdullah's statement, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said that the situation in Kashmir is calm due to oppressive measures being taken by the government.

PDP Legislative Party leader and MLA from Pulwama, Waheed-ur-Rehman Para, countered Omar Abdullah's statement on X, saying that while policemen and CRPF personnel were taking care of mosques, shrines, and graves in Kashmir, targeting only the Mirwaiz puts him at greater risk.

"Dear Omar Abdullah Sahab, since you are now endorsing peace—If Kashmir appears peaceful today, it is due to UAPA, PSA, NIA, attachment of houses and assets, constant profiling, verification, the lodgment of prisoners outside under stringent laws, and the sacking of employees under 311. This is a complete U-turn from your election campaign and manifesto. Your endorsement now is nothing but a ratification of the iron-fist approach against Kashmiris," he said.

"If there is no separatist activity today, it is due to tougher measures against separatists and the ban on Hurriyat and Jamaat. And if Mirwaiz Sahab has been given security, it is not for his safety but because his vulnerability has increased," Para further said.

It Is an Endorsement of the Abrogation of Article 370: Lone

Taking a cue from Omar Abdullah's statement about the changed situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Peoples Conference chairman and MLA Handwara Sajad Gani Lone said that it was an endorsement of the abrogation of Article 370.

I may have millions of disagreements with Mirwaiz Umar Farooq sahib. But that his father was martyred is a reality. My father was matyred too.



Even the date of martyrdom is the same and my father had gone to Idgah to commemorate the martyrdom of the Mirwaiz Mohammed Farooq… — Sajad Lone (@sajadlone) February 25, 2025

"CM sahib, with a stony face, trying to facially unsay what he is saying. I am not surprised at the grudgingly tacit endorsement of the abrogation of 370. This is just the trailer for those who voted for him. The film is yet to start. Brace yourselves for much more," Sajad Lone posted on X.

"I may have millions of disagreements with Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Sahib. But the fact that his father was martyred is a reality. My father was martyred too. Even the date of martyrdom is the same, and my father had gone to Idgah to commemorate the martyrdom of Mirwaiz Mohammed Farooq Sahib and was shot there," Lone further said.

"CM sahib—we are victims. We know what a violent death is. Our fathers were killed. Incidentally, my father was killed under the watch of your father when he was the Chief Minister. And yes, he did not provide him security despite having clear inputs from the CID that there was a likelihood of him being attacked. He did not provide me security when I wanted to go to his funeral. The Divisional Commissioner at that time came and expressed an inability to provide security," the Peoples Conference chief recalled.

"You know what your statements mean. Your mention of so-called security for Mirwaiz is what we know as 'speak to kill' in the last three decades. You always had one of the highest security covers in India. And does it behoove you to act like a white-collar killer and make statements that greatly increase the threat perception of a person? Loose talk. Cruel talk. Killer talk. What a shame! And Wallah, I am not surprised," Lone further stated in his social media post.