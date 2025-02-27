As opposition parties brace to corner the Omar Abdullah-led National Conference government on many issues, Speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Abdul Rahim Rather has called an All-Party Meeting today to evolve a consensus among different political parties to ensure the smooth functioning of the budget session.

An All-Party Meeting (APM) is set to take place today ahead of the upcoming first budget session of the Omar Abdullah government, which is set to start on Monday.

Opposition parties—BJP, PDP, and People's Conference—are fully prepared to corner the Omar Abdullah government. Members of the ruling National Conference's arch-rival PDP have already announced the introduction of three private member bills to corner the government.

According to People's Democratic Party Legislative Party leader in the Assembly and MLA from Pulwama, Wahid-ur-Rehman Parra, the first bill focuses on the regularization of daily wagers, casual labourers, and need-based workers engaged in different government departments for a long time.

The second bill addresses the growing concerns of alcohol and drug abuse in Jammu and Kashmir. He highlighted the rising issue of substance abuse among the youth, leading to addiction and depression.

The PDP MLA stressed the need for stricter regulations on alcohol consumption in public places, given the region's tourism-based economy.

The third bill aims to curb the bulldozer rule and secure land rights for residents. Parra criticized the ongoing demolition drives that have rendered many families homeless. He asserted that the right to shelter is fundamental and that the bill seeks to prevent arbitrary evictions from state land, grasslands, and traditional community-owned properties.

People's Conference (PC) legislator Sajad Gani Lone has announced the introduction of a resolution seeking the restoration of Article 370 and Article 35-A.

Lone, the lone People's Conference MLA in the 90-member House and a legislator from Handwara has called for a debate on the issue. Sources confirmed that the resolution has been officially submitted, and its acknowledgment by the Assembly could lead to heated discussions.

Meeting at Speaker's Office, All Key Leaders to Attend

The meeting will be held at the Speaker's office this morning, with leaders from major opposition and ruling parties in attendance. Invited leaders include Opposition leaders Sunil Sharma and Surjit Singh Salathia (both BJP), Ali Mohammad Sagar and Mubarak Gul (NC), Ghulam Ahmad Mir (Congress), Sajad Gani Lone (People's Conference), Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami (CPI-M), Waheed-ur-Rehman Para (PDP), and Muzaffar Iqbal Khan (Independent), who is associated with the National Conference.

Speaker to Appeal for Smooth Conduct of Session

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather will appeal to leaders and chief whips of all parties to cooperate for the smooth conduct of the session, ensuring healthy debates on various issues and addressing important public concerns.

Opposition Plans to Corner Government

The BJP, PDP, and People's Conference have strategized to put the government on the defensive during this session. The opposition is strong in the Jammu region, where the BJP has 28 MLAs. Additionally, four independent MLAs support the NC government, with one of them already becoming a minister.

Ruling Party Ready to Counter Opposition

While the opposition plans to corner the government, the NC has also prepared a counter-strategy. The NC legislative party meeting will be held on March 2 at 2 PM in Jammu, chaired by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, to finalize the party's strategy for the budget session. It is still unclear whether there will be a joint meeting of the NC, Congress, CPM, and four independent MLAs.

Opinions on the Budget Session

Almost all leaders participating in the budget session have emphasized the need to make the session productive and avoid disruptions or frequent adjournments. Opposition parties believe it is the ruling party's responsibility to ensure the session runs smoothly, while the ruling party and its allies argue that the opposition should also play a constructive role.

Opposition leaders have stated that if the government fails to include electoral promises in the budget, they will hold the government accountable. The PDP and People's Conference, in particular, are preparing to adopt an aggressive stance against the NC government.

No Legislative Hurdles for NC

Sources indicate that the NC will not face any difficulties in passing its legislative agenda, as it has full support from its allies. Meanwhile, the BJP, which won 29 seats in the September-October 2024 assembly elections, now has 28 MLAs following the death of senior leader and Nagrota MLA Devender Singh Rana.

Previous Session Was Tumultuous

The first session of the Omar Abdullah government, held from November 4-8, 2024, was quite tumultuous. BJP MLAs were repeatedly expelled from the house for protesting against a proposal related to constitutional guarantees. This five-day session was held in Srinagar.

Budget Session to Last 40 Days, Budget to Be Presented on March 7

The budget session will run from March 3 to April 11, with a total of 22 sittings. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who also holds the finance portfolio, will present his first budget on March 7. The budget vote in the assembly will take place on March 25.

The session will commence on March 3 with an address by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. This will be his second address to the legislature, following his previous address on November 4.

Ruling Party's Hopes for Speaker's Initiative

Ruling party leaders have praised Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather's decision to call an all-party meeting before the budget session as a "good effort." They hope the opposition will raise public issues and make the debate meaningful, rather than creating disruptions for political gain.