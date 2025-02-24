After announcing the introduction of a private member bill in the coming budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly seeking a complete ban on the consumption and sale of liquor, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday sought the support of all political parties to "eradicate this menace."

Peoples Democratic Party Legislative Party leader in the Assembly and MLA from Pulwama, Wahid-ur-Rehman Parra, said that his party will introduce three bills in the coming session. He further stated that these bills will be introduced in the interests of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Parra said that these bills address critical public issues and urged all political parties to support them beyond party lines.

Sharing details of the bills to be introduced by the party in the ensuing session, he said that the first bill focuses on the regularization of daily wagers, casual labourers, and need-based workers engaged in different government departments for a long time.

Parra highlighted that thousands of workers have been serving for years without job security, and this bill aims to grant them permanent status and financial stability.

The second bill addresses the growing concerns of alcohol and drug abuse in Jammu and Kashmir. He highlighted the rising issue of substance abuse among the youth, leading to addiction and depression.

The PDP MLA stressed the need for stricter regulations on alcohol consumption in public places, given the region's tourism-based economy.

The third bill aims to curb the bulldozer rule and secure land rights for residents. Parra criticized the ongoing demolition drives that have rendered many families homeless. He asserted that the right to shelter is fundamental and that the bill seeks to prevent arbitrary evictions from state land, grasslands, and traditional community-owned properties.

Appealing for collective support, Parra urged all political parties, including the National Conference and others, to rise above party affiliations and back these bills. He reiterated that employment, substance abuse control, and land security are matters of public concern that require unified action.

It is important to mention here that National Conference legislator from the Lal Chowk constituency, Ahsan Pardesi, PDP MLA from Kupwara, Mir Mohammad Fayaz, and Awami Ittehad Party legislator from Langate, Sheikh Khursheed Ahmad, have announced the introduction of separate private member bills proposing a ban on alcohol in Jammu and Kashmir.

Parra also announced the introduction of a bill titled "The Jammu and Kashmir (Regularisation and Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Public Land) Bill, 2025" in the budget session of the Assembly.

After a gap of six years, the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly is all set to convene for its first Budget Session from March 3.

The last such session was held in 2018 under the PDP-BJP coalition government led by Mehbooba Mufti.