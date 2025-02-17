Even as three MLAs have moved private members' bills in the coming budget session of the Assembly seeking a ban on the sale and consumption of liquor in Jammu and Kashmir, the government issued a notification regarding the opening of 305 liquor shops across the Union Territory.

The Excise and Taxation Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government issued a notification for the e-auction of 305 liquor (JKEL-2) vends licenses for the year 2024-25.

"The instant notice is being issued for the convenience of prospective bidders who shall be participating in the e-auction notified for the allotment of 305 retail liquor vends (off-premises) for the sale of liquor for the year 2025-26 in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir," the notification reads.

"These 305 vends shall be allotted during the policy year 2025-26, subject to the fulfillment of eligibility conditions as per the bid document and J&K Excise Policy 2025-26. These vends shall sell, in retail, to the public under one roof 3K-special whisky/1K country liquor and Indian-made foreign liquor, including imported foreign liquor, beer, wine, cider, and RTD, which are permitted to be sold by the Excise Department, J&K," the notification reads.

As per the notification, the Minimum Reserve Price bid for each of these 305 liquor vends shall be as per the Excise Policy 2025-26. The bidders can bid in increments of Rs. 50,000/- (Max 10 lakhs) beyond the reserve price. In case a fresh highest H1 bid is received within 5 minutes before the scheduled closing time of bidding, the time for the e-auction shall be automatically extended by another 5 minutes beyond the scheduled closing of the particular bid. A maximum of five such extensions shall be allowed, during which the bid increment shall be Rs. 1,00,000/- (Max Rs. 20 lacs).

A bidder shall have to pay an online EMD of Rs. 10 lacs and a non-refundable participation fee of Rs. 75,000/- separately for each bid from his/her KYC/PAN-linked bank account.

Bills Seeking Ban on Liquor to Be Tabled in Assembly

Three private members' bills will be tabled in the upcoming budget session of the Assembly seeking a ban on the consumption and sale of liquor in Jammu and Kashmir. Interestingly, one of the private members' bills has been submitted by the ruling National Conference legislator from the Lal Chowk constituency, Ahsan Pardesi.

The PDP MLA from Kupwara, Mir Mohammad Fayaz, and Awami Ittehad Party legislator from Langate, Sheikh Khursheed Ahmad, have also submitted separate bills for a ban on alcohol in Jammu and Kashmir.

BJP Leaders Support Ban on Liquor

Although the BJP has not officially declared its support for the private members' bills, some party leaders, including former Deputy Chief Minister and chairperson of the Waqf Board, have supported this move.

Waqf Board chairperson Darakhshan Andrabi said that introducing bills to ban the consumption and sale of liquor in Jammu and Kashmir is a welcome step.

Former Deputy Chief Minister of J&K and BJP leader, Nirmal Singh, said that the consumption of liquor was posing a serious threat to Jammu and Kashmir.

Mirwaiz Supports Ban on Liquor

Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq supports a ban on liquor in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We must remember that Jammu and Kashmir is a Muslim-majority region. Tourism in J&K has existed for a long time, and it does not depend on liquor sales. Where are they trying to take this society by advocating for the introduction of liquor here?" Mirwaiz asked.

He further pointed out that several Indian states have imposed a liquor ban. "If other states can ban liquor, why not J&K? Talking about liquor sales under the pretext of generating revenue is unfortunate and regretful," he added.

In 2023, High Court Refused to Ban Liquor Sales in J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court earlier refused to issue directions for the prohibition of the liquor trade in Jammu and Kashmir, stating that it is regulated by the Excise Rules as well as the principles of state policy.

Dismissing a plea seeking directions to the authorities to close all liquor shops and establishments and to rehabilitate those engaged in the liquor business by providing them with alternate means of livelihood, the Division Bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Puneet Gupta stated on March 23, 2023:

"We reiterate that this Court cannot, by issuing a writ of mandamus, enforce the directive principles of state policy and direct the respondents to enforce strict prohibition in J&K. The trade in liquor in the UT of J&K is regulated by the J&K Excise Act and the rules framed therein."

The Division Bench stated that the government was empowered to frame the Excise Policy to regulate such trade within the four corners of the Excise Act and the rules framed therein.