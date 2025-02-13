Continuing an offensive against terrorists and anti-national elements, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday attached a house for providing shelter to terrorists.

According to a police spokesperson, in a significant move to counter terrorism in the Union Territory, Kulgam Police have attached a property—"a fully damaged (double-storied residential house)"—under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA). The house had been used by terrorists for shelter and stay, in addition to all other logistical support provided by the owner.

The property is registered in the name of Safdar Ali Dar, son of Ali Mohammad Dar, a resident of Modargam, Kulgam (Survey No. 214 Min).

The attachment is linked to Case FIR No. 100/2024 of Police Station Kulgam and was executed in the presence of a duly constituted police team and the Executive Magistrate, ensuring full compliance with legal protocols.

The property is now under official seizure, prohibiting any transfer, lease, disposal, or alteration without prior permission from the designated authority.

"This action represents a significant milestone in the ongoing investigation into unlawful and subversive activities in the district. It highlights the firm commitment of Kulgam Police to neutralize threats to national security, maintain peace and order, and dismantle terrorist networks," the spokesperson said.

Terrorists Were Hiding in This Property

According to the police, the house was completely damaged during an encounter on July 6, 2024, in which a para commando lost his life in the line of duty and two terrorists were neutralized.

A joint security operation was carried out last year in Modargam village of Kulgam. Terrorists hiding in this house opened fire on the security forces, leading to a fierce gunfight that resulted in the death of Para Commando Lance Naik Pradeep Nain, as well as two terrorists—Adil Hussain Wani of Kutipora, Shopian, and Faisal Bashir Lone of Kanipora, Shopian.

Police reached the site today and officially seized the damaged house. A signboard was installed at the location, stating:

"This is to inform the general public that the fully damaged residential house constructed over land under Survey Number 214, Khasra Number 360, registered in the name of Safdar Ali Dar of Modargam, Kulgam, has been frozen or seized under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967."

The notice further warns that no one is permitted to purchase the property, while the owner is prohibited from selling or leasing it.

Earlier, Another Property Was Attached in Kulgam

In December 2024, the Jammu and Kashmir Police attached an immovable property under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA), in the Chenigam, Frisal area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district, where four terrorists and a soldier were killed on July 6, 2024.

The Kulgam Police had attached a single-story house under Section 25 of the UAPA. The property is registered in the name of Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat, son of Mohammad Akbar Bhat, a resident of Chenigam in the Frisal area, and spans 10 marlas of land, according to an official spokesperson.

According to the police statement, the attachment is linked to Case FIR No. 53/2024 of Police Station Yaripora and was carried out in the presence of a duly constituted police team and the Executive Magistrate, ensuring full compliance with legal protocols.

This action was taken in connection with the sheltering of terrorists. On July 6, 2024, four terrorists hiding in the house were killed by security forces during an encounter.