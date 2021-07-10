The wait is finally over, and Zee5's new original movie 'State of Siege: Temple Attack' is now available for streaming on the OTT platform. The film has already created a huge pre-release hype, as it marks the first small-screen outing of Bollywood star Akshaye Khanna. Based on true events, the movie narrates a hard-hitting story in the backdrop of the Akshardham Temple attack that claimed the lives of 33 innocent people.

State of Siege is raw and hard-hitting

From the very first scene of the movie, director Ken Ghosh succeeded in gluing the audiences in their seats. The film begins in a very interesting manner where we can see commando Hanut Singh (Akshaye Khanna) leading an operation in Jammu and Kashmir. Despite strict warnings from his superiors, Singh boldly continues his mission, but things take an unexpected turn when his colleague dies in the shootout, and Singh was left badly injured.

And now, in the present day, Singh is facing the trauma of that incident, and his impeccable shooting skills have long faded away. Amid these issues, he is still nationalistic and badly wants to serve the country. Things take a turn when a team of terrorists attacks the temple in Gujarat killing several people. As a hostage situation arises, NSG takes charge, and Singh leads the operation.

Akshaye Khanna: An underrated talent

Through this movie, Akshaye Khanna loudly proclaims that he is an underrated talent in Bollywood. As the NSG commando, he looked believable, and his eyes spoke a lot throughout this film. His performance in the State of Siege: Temple Attack will surely emerge as an eye-opener, and he may be cast in several big-budget Bollywood projects in the coming years.

Director Ken Ghosh is undoubtedly a man with a vision. His making is impeccable, and his uncompromising cinematic language gives life to the movie. He along with his team has crafted the shooting sequences well, and each and every scene post the initial shooting in the temple has succeeded in instigating a sense of fear among the audiences.

Final verdict

State of Siege: Temple Attack is a well-crafted action flick. You can watch it for Akshaye Khanna's performance and Ken Ghosh's cinematic language.