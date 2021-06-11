Salman Khan is undoubtedly the biggest superstar in the Indian film industry, and he enjoys a huge fan following in all nooks of the nation. However, his latest movie Radhe received negative reviews from critics, and even his fans were disappointed with the Prabhudeva directorial which was a remake of the Korean blockbuster Outlaws. According to the latest updates, Salman Khan is gearing up with fresh remakes, and one of them could be most probably the Hindi version of Master.

Why Salman Khan is doing more remake films?

Remake movies have always worked wonders for Salman Khan. Salman Khan's Wanted, released in 2008 was a huge blockbuster at the box office. The film was the remake of the Tamil film Pokkiri, which was actually the remake of Telugu blockbuster Pokiri which starred Mahesh Babu in the lead role.

In 2011, Salman Khan acted in Ready, which was also the remake of a Telugu blockbuster with the same name. Salman Khan's Kick was also a remake. However, gone are the days where remake films used to fare well at the box office. Due to the advent of OTT platforms, films have successfully broken the language barrier, and almost all films released online used to get a Pan-Indian reach.

The failure of Radhe, and Salman Khan's future

According to the latest updates, Salman Khan will be announcing two movies in July, and one among them will be the Hindi remake of Thalapathy Vijay's Master. It should be noted that Master was recently streamed on Amazon Prime Video, and it received record viewership from the audiences. The film also had a Hindi dubbed release on Amazon, and it was even telecasted on a channel with the name Vijay: The Master.

As Master is getting a Hindi remake, it is still unclear how the movie will fare at the box office, especially considering the fact that audiences have already watched its original version. The same thing happened with Radhe, as a majority of the audiences had already watched Outlaws. As Radhe failed to recreate the magic of its original, audiences and critics panned the movie mercilessly.

Industry experts believe that the rise in remake movies also hints at the fact that Bollywood is facing a drought of fresh storytellers. Even fans of Salman Khan believe that the actor's affinity to do consecutive remake films will do more harm than good to his career.