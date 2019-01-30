The data innovation catalyst inside Rolls-Royce, R2 Data Labs is scouting for new talent in the fields of AI, IoT, Blockchain, Quantum Computing and other niche categories to expand its digital capabilities and help Rolls-Royce become the "go-to industrial company." In a major boost to Start India initiative by the government of India, Rolls-Royce announced its large-scale funding to Indian start-ups.

Rolls-Royce's R2 (R-square) Data Labs Ecosystem Programme, which already has an extensive portfolio of 500 start-ups and companies, has launched in Bengaluru for its start-ups galore. The company will boost morale with paying commissions to start-ups for their ideas, provide mentoring and technical support in specialising areas, which eventually benefits Rolls-Royce in the long-run.

Bengaluru is the obvious choice for Rolls-Royce to launch its accelerator program for start-ups as the city serves as the start-up capital of India and it is one of the top international startup hubs outside the United States. Rolls-Royce is scouting for start-ups in the areas of Advanced Analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Blockchain, Quantum Computing, Autonomous and Sensing.

R2 Data Labs has already sponsored several start-ups by paying out hundreds and thousands of pounds, but as Caroline Gorski, Group Director of R2 Data Labs, said, it works in the best interest of the company, which benefitted in millions of pounds. The target with the program for start-ups in India is to bring ideas to fruition which generate at least 10x value.

"Rolls-Royce has been sponsoring, and collaborating with, niche technology start-ups in the areas of Artificial Intelligence, Big Data Analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), Application Development and Future Technologies across the world to help validate, build and grow their business. Unlocking hidden value in data requires new technology but also new ways of thinking. Working with IoT start-ups helps us to accelerate digital transformation, deliver further value to customers, improve existing services and create new areas of growth. At the same time, we also get to help those innovators to succeed, and share in their pace, inventiveness and energy," Gorski said in a statement.

R2 Data Labs is integral to Rolls-Royce's three-pronged strategy, which includes perfecting the digital twice, amplifying and accelerating data innovation and establishing organisational competences and values to support data innovations. Rolls-Royce Labs already partners with Microsoft and TCS develop a seamless infrastructure, but it's not resting there as it continues to look for start-up ideas that'll help Rolls-Royce in its Digital First dream.

"We recognise that some of the best digital capabilities exist outside of our business. For Rolls-Royce to continue to pioneer the power that matters as a leading industrial technology company and be a strong industrial partner, we must champion collaboration. As a leader in applied industrial AI and analytics applications, R2 Data Labs is tasked to help Rolls-Royce become the 'go-to' industrial company," Kishore Jayaraman, President, Rolls-Royce – India & South Asia, said.

If you are a start-up that shares the same vision and ideology as Rolls-Royce and willing to collaborate with one of the most respectable brands in the aerospace, you can sign up on R2 Data Labs' website by filling out the contact form.