Rolls Royce, the British multinational public limited company, has announced that it will cut 4,600 jobs over the next two years. In a statement, the company said around 1,500 jobs will be axed by the end of 2018, while 2019 and 2020 will also witness more job cuts. The move will mostly affect managerial roles and engineering jobs.

Speaking of the reason behind the job cut, the company said that CEO Warren East intended to simplify the business and generate more cash. East also said that the company was looking to save about £400 million a year.

"These changes will help us deliver over the mid and longer-term a level of free cash flow well beyond our near-term ambition of around 1 billion pounds by around 2020," Reuters quoted East as saying on Thursday, June 14.