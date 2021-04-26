The deadly second wave of COVID-19 has posed a significant challenge to India, one that is proving to be harder to cope with than imagined. With a baseline of 3 lakh+ cases on a daily basis, thousands of deaths, shortage of ICU and oxygen beds and overwhelmed crematories, the people of India must exercise caution more than ever.

Health experts are falling back on proven methods to curb the spread of the virus, even if it means imposing lockdown in the face of the prevailing situation. But it comes down to precautions on behalf of every Indian citizen, staying indoors, maintaining social distancing and wearing face masks in public, and avoiding mass gatherings. Seeing the second wave of COVID-19 is proven deadlier, the center has instructed people to start wearing masks inside homes as well.

Wear masks inside homes

The Centre on Monday said it's time for people to start wearing face masks inside their homes as well to curb the spread of COVID-19.

"If there is Covid positive case in the family, it is very important that the person wears a mask even indoors because the virus can spread to others in the home. I would rather go on to say that the time has come that we start wearing a mask at home even otherwise," Dr VK Paul, Niti Aayog's member (health), who also heads the national COVID task force, told the reporters.

Paul instructed any infected individual to be isolated in a separate room while other members of the family also wear face masks while sitting with other family members at home.