Karnataka government has decided to impose a complete state-wide lockdown beginning from the evening of April 27. The decision to lock down the state was made after a cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. The lockdown will last for 15 days.

"Covid curfew to be implemented in the state from tomorrow 9 PM for the next 14 days. Essential services allowed 06.00 to 10.00 AM. After 10.00 AM, all the shops should be closed. Only construction, manufacturing, and agriculture sectors are allowed to operate," said Yediyurappa.

Yediyurappa also added that public transport will not work during these 15 days. However, he made it clear that the government will allow home delivery of alcohol.

The decision to completely locking down the state comes at a time when Bengaluru witnessed more than 20,000 coronavirus cases in a single day. Bengaluru urban has now become the district with the highest active caseload in India. According to the latest updates, there are more than 2,14,000 active coronavirus cases in the garden city.

"Weekend curfew restrictions are in place till May 4 and as per the guidelines, it will be there next Saturday, Sunday also. Discussions are on whether to enforce a curfew on weekdays, whether to go for complete lockdown or not," said Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar before the cabinet meeting, reports said.