As the entire nation is battling the second wave of coronavirus, Bengaluru urban has become the district with the highest active case load in India. According to the latest updates, Bengaluru urban has nearly 1.5 lakh active cases, way ahead of Pune which has 1,16,000 active Covid cases. The alarming rise in coronavirus cases is apparently shattering the city's medical infrastructure, and authorities are planning to launch temporary care centers to treat Covid patients.

Coronavirus cases in Bengaluru rising drastically

On Friday, Bengaluru witnessed 16,662 fresh Covid cases. The active caseload in the city is now 1,49,624. On the other hand, the number of active cases in Delhi is nearly one lakh, while in Mumbai, it is over 80,000.

According to medical experts, the daily positive cases in Bengaluru could cross 25,000 by May 1. If such a situation happens, it will shatter the entire healthcare system in the city. If at least 5 percent of these patients require critical care, the health system in the city will be totally stretched.

Is lockdown the only possibility?

In the meantime, several experts have suggested that the only possible way to curb the rising number of coronavirus positive cases in the city is by implementing a complete lockdown.

"We should not repent later. Without reducing the overall number of cases, we can't be redistributing the bed capacity to reasonable levels. Along with the lockdown, we have to step up the bed capacity levels. Both need to be done," said Dr Giridhara Babu, Times of India reports.

The sudden rise in coronavirus positive cases in the country is now puzzling medical experts. Several medical experts had recently suggested that the double and triple mutated variant of Covid could be the main reason behind this sudden surge.

Madhukar Pai, professor of epidemiology at McGill University had recently revealed that the triple mutant variant of Covid is more transmissible, and it could make people sick very quickly. According to the latest updates, top medical professionals in the country are learning more about the severity of infection caused by the triple mutant virus, and its effect on vaccination.