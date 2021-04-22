As the second wave of coronavirus is wreaking havoc in India, experts are urging people to adopt the double masking technique to protect themselves from the deadly pandemic. According to experts, double masking is one of the best methods that can be embraced during these pandemic times, as this practice could double the possibility of protection against the virus.

Embrace double masking and stay protected

Double masking refers to the act of using two face masks over each other. As the coronavirus pandemic is shattering the entire infrastructure of India, experts advise the usage of double masks to stay away from this airborne infection.

Being an airborne disease, coronavirus spreads through minute droplets in the air, released through the respiratory system of an infected person. Sometimes, these droplets will contaminate surfaces, and a person who touches the surface is most likely to get infected. As a result, experts always recommend people wear masks during these pandemic times.

Double masking will offer extra protection to users, as it considerably reduces the infiltration of the Covid virus that might be present in the air. Recently, several studies conducted by the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had also found that double masking could minimize the risk of virus exposure by up to 95.9 percent.

How to use a double mask?

The technique to use a double mask is pretty simple, and all you need to do is to use a cloth mask over a surgical mask. Another way by which you can use a double mask is by covering a 3-ply mask over a cloth mask.

A person using a double mask could easily seal out any gaps that might be present due to a bad fit. Even though surgical masks usually fit on any face, covering them with a cloth mask will give that additional protection against coronavirus.