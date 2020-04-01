Star Wars actor Andrew Jack who played the character of Major Ematt has died due to coronavirus complications at the age of 76, according to reports.

Jill McCullough, Jack's agent confirmed his death and said the actor couldn't see his wife, Gabrielle Rogers in his last days as she was quarantined in Australia, BBC said in a report.

Sharing the tragic news of death of Andrew Jack, his wife Gabrielle Rogers in a tweet said "We lost a man today. Andrew Jack was diagnosed with Coronavirus 2 days ago. He was in no pain, and he slipped away peacefully knowing that his family were all 'with' him.

Apart from being actor, Star Wars's Jack was also a dialect coach.

Tributes pour in

Greg Grunberg, co-star of Jack in a tweet paid tribute to the actor by saying "Devastated to hear of the passing of the wonderful, talented, beloved gentleman #AndrewJack. He is one of the kindest people I've ever worked with. Please stay safe. Please stay home!!! #RIPAndrewJack."

Devastated to hear of the passing of the wonderful, talented, beloved gentleman #AndrewJack. He is one of the kindest people I’ve ever worked with. Please stay safe. Please stay home!!! #RIPAndrewJack pic.twitter.com/VqmmGkxaOF — GreG GrunberG (@greggrunberg) March 31, 2020

Jack's popular roles was in in the Star Wars movie series portraying Resistance Major Caluan Ematt in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Worked with A-listers

He had collaborated with several actors like Robert Downey Jr in 'Chaplin' by Richard Attenborough, 'Restoration' by Michael Hoffman and 'Sherlock Holmes' by Guy Ritchie, Pierce Brosnan in 'GoldenEye', 'Tomorrow Never Dies' and 'Die Another Day' and with actors like Cate Blanchett and Viggo Mortensen.

A couple of days ago, Japanese comedian Ken Shimura too succumb to coronavirus and African jazz legend Manu Dibango too died due to COVID-19.

Globally, the death toll due to coronavirus has breached 42,000 mark with total number of cases rising more than 8.5 lakh.