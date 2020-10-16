Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Sandip Ssingh has filed a defamation case against Arnab Goswami's Republic TV. Sandip Ssingh, who was under the scanner after he was seen taking an active lead in events following the actor's death — slapped a legal notice on Republic TV and its editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami claiming Rs 200 crore as compensation for "maligning his image in public" and for terming Ssingh a "key conspirator" and "murderer".

The legal notice demands that the channel "drop all malicious footage and articles telecast against Ssingh" and "tender an unconditional public apology in writing/video". In an interview given to TOI, Sandip said, "Money alone can't compensate for the image and respect that I have lost in these past four months. I've struggled for 20 years to build my reputation as a film producer and because of the slander campaign that the channel ran against me everyday, financiers for my future projects are backing out, and exhibitors and distributors of our new film, 'PM Narendra Modi', are apprehensive about giving it too many shows when they see my name attached." Ssingh's production company Legend Global Studio set up in 2015 has made films like 'Bhoomi' and 'Sarbjit', apart from the biopic on the PM. "Thank god for the CBI enquiry. I was waiting to get my confidence back and take the right step."

According to Sandip the purpose of him sending a legal notice was only to safeguard his reputation which is already hammered by the media and particularly Republic TV. It is an attempt to rebuild his reputation and save himself from the trauma that the channel has caused him and his mother and sister. "Will he (Goswami) go on air and apologise to me for 50 days? If he can't, let's fight the legal battle."

Sushant Singh Rajput took his last breath on 14th June 2020 by hanging himself to the ceiling fan at his Mumbai residence.