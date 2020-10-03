Karan Johar has said that the film industry has special plans to celebrate the 75 years of Indian independence. He has said that several filmmakers in the Bollywood are coming together to curate the content about valour, values, and the culture of India.

Addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet, Karan Johar wrote, "Honourable PM @narendramodi ji...we are humbled & honoured to curate stories of our great nation whilst we celebrate 75 years of India's independence #RajkumarHirani @aanandlrai @ektarkapoor #SajidNadiadwala @itsrohitshetty #DineshVijan #ChangeWithin #IndianFilmFraternity #PMOIndia.[sic]"

"Celebrating 75 years of Independence by joining hands with 'Change Within', an initiative by film fraternity, to make inspiring content about valor, values and the culture of India. It is our stories that make us who we are, and every corner of our country has an empowering tale to tell. Last year we made a special film on the 150th birth year of Mahatma Gandhi, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Followed by various meaningful initiatives, we have come together to celebrate the spirit of the freedom movement," Karan said in a statement.

The filmmaker added that the initiative will be guided by the Prime Minister. "As we embark on this journey, it witnesses a fresh beginning of the grand era of storytelling to cherish the soul of the idea called 'India'. Drawing inspiration from our Honorable Prime Minister from whom we also seek sustained guidance, we the members of the film fraternity are privileged to announce our plan to celebrate the 75th year of Independence," he concluded.