Superstar Mahesh Babu, international icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran are the main actors in the eagerly awaited masterpiece, SSMB29, directed by acclaimed director SS Rajamouli. Touted as an action-adventure that travels the world, the movie is proving to be one of the most ambitious Indian productions in recent years.

The team is currently filming in Hyderabad, where Ramoji Film City has set up an intricate set that replicates the holy city of Varanasi, according to a report by Hindustan Times. Because of the logistical challenges of filming in the actual city, Rajamouli, who is renowned for his attention to detail, decided to recreate the spiritual landscape rather than shoot on location.

Leaked images of this nearly complete set have already generated excitement online. According to reports, the construction of this Varanasi replica cost an astounding Rs 50 crore. Here, key scenes for the movie will be shot, including a fast-paced action scene starring Mahesh Babu.

Hollywood-calibre images and state-of-the-art visual effects

Green screens and top-notch visual effects will once again be crucial, in typical Rajamouli fashion. To realize the director's ambitious vision, a number of prestigious Hollywood visual effects studios have been enlisted. Given that the graphics team is operating on a sizable budget, SSMB29 exhibits both technical prowess and star power.

The production is preparing for an international leg in Kenya this July after completing schedules in Hyderabad and Odisha. Due to logistical changes, the Kenya schedule was delayed from its original March date. The film's narrative will be given a wild, rugged tone by the East African landscape, which will provide a dramatic backdrop for intense action scenes that are supposedly set in the middle of dense wilderness.

The fact that Priyanka Chopra Jonas is making her comeback to Indian cinema after almost six years adds to the excitement. Her return in a Rajamouli film has already raised audience expectations; she was last seen in The Sky is Pink (2019). The first-time on-screen collaboration with Mahesh Babu promises new chemistry in a cross-continental tale.

Large-scale production SSMB29 is anticipated to expand the parameters of pan-Indian cinema. With a captivating cast, action-packed scenes, and a diverse range of cultural settings, the movie is forming into an epic cinematic extravaganza.

All eyes are on Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu to produce a film that might establish a new standard in Indian cinema as the team prepares for their trip to Kenya.