The year 2025 has proven to be challenging, not just for India but also on a deeply personal level for many individuals. With each passing day, we hear distressing news. From the recent Air India crash to helicopter crashes, bridges collapsing, stampedes, and natural calamities such as devastating rains and many more.

On a personal note, several celebrities and well-known personalities have sadly passed away this year.

In a shocking turn of events, Bigg Boss fame Mannara Chopra's father, and Priyanka Chopra's uncle, Raman Rai Handa, passed away at the age of 72. According to reports, he succumbed to age-related health issues. He had been unwell for some time and was hospitalised before he unfortunately breathed his last on the evening of June 16.

The funeral will take place on June 18 at 1:00 PM at the Crematorium Ground in Amboli, Andheri West, Mumbai.

Mannara took to her Instagram story to share an official statement: "With profound grief and sorrow, we inform the sad demise of our loving father who left us for his heavenly abode on 16/06/2025. He was the pillar of strength for our family."

Raman Rai Handa is survived by his wife, Kamini Chopra Handa, and daughters Mannara and Mitali.

Who was Raman Rai Handa?

Mannara was a lawyer at the Delhi High Court. He was married to Kamini Chopra, the paternal aunt of actors Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra. The families often came together to celebrate festivals, birthdays, and other significant occasions.

Though the family has chosen to keep details private, condolences have poured in from friends, fans, and colleagues. Many in the industry have taken to social media to express their heartfelt sympathies.

About Mannara

Mannara was last seen on television in Bigg Boss Season 17. Following that, she appeared in the cooking-based reality show Laughter Chefs Season 2. She was also seen in the 2024 Telugu film Tiragabadara Saami, co-starring Raj Tarun and Malvi Malhotra. She will next be seen in the upcoming Punjabi film Ohi Chann Ohi Raatan.