Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan created history in 2023 when it came back to the big screen in a huge way. It premiered in over 100 countries and became the biggest global release for an Indian film. Now, famous director SS Rajamouli is ready to break that record with his very ambitious movie SSMB 29.

Rajamouli and his son, SS Karthikeya, together with his crew, recently visited with Musalia Mudavadi, Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs. The minister congratulated the innovative director for picking Kenya as the main filming location for the movie.

Mudavadi tweeted on X: "Kenya became the stage for one of the world's greatest filmmakers, @ssrajamouli, the visionary Indian director, screenwriter, and storyteller whose works have captured the imagination of audiences across continents."

The minister also said that following a long scouting trip across East Africa, Rajamouli's 120-member crew chose Kenya to film around 95% of the African parts of the movie.

Global release that breaks records

Perhaps the most exciting update is that SSMB 29 is planned to release in over 120 countries, making it the largest worldwide release for an Indian movie. Mudavadi noted that Kenya's involvement was important: "From the wide-open plains of the Masai Mara to the beautiful Naivasha, the rough Samburu, and the famous Amboseli, Kenya's landscapes are now part of what will be the largest film production in Asia."

He called it a "cinematic milestone" and said that the movie is expected to be seen by more than a billion people around the world. It will also show off Kenya's natural beauty and hospitality to the world.

SSMB29 vs Pathaan

Pathaan, on the other hand, came out in over 100 countries and made Rs 57 crore on its first day in India and Rs 104.80 crore around the world. It eventually made Rs 1,050 crore over the world, which is a high standard for Indian movies. It looks like Rajamouli's SSMB 29 will soon break that record.

About SSMB 29

SSMB 29 is said to be an action-adventure movie like Indiana Jones and was launched in January 2025 with a big pooja ceremony. Mahesh Babu plays the main character in the movie, which also stars Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Rajamouli directed the movie, which was made on a huge scale. The first official look at it is likely to come out in November 2025, and it will be released around the world in 2026. SSMB 29 could change the way Indian movies are seen around the world, with Rajamouli in charge and the movie already getting a lot of attention.