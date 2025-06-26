Desi girl of Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra, is currently busy promoting her upcoming Hollywood film Head of State. The actress was recently spotted in New York, attending the film's premiere alongside her co-stars.

Taking to social media, Priyanka shared glimpses from the event, posing with the cast in what soon became the talk of the town, her bold red carpet look.

The actress stunned in a metallic, slinky Ralph Lauren gown that turned heads. The halter-neck, sleeveless gown featured a ruched waistline and a daring side slit. Most notably, Priyanka appeared to ditch the bra, seemingly embracing the "Free the Nipple" movement that has gained traction among global celebrities.

She accessorized the look with a pair of exquisite Bulgari diamond drop earrings, the Divas' Dream Earrings, made from 18-carat white gold and priced at ₹41.7 lakh. The statement piece is set with two 1.40-carat pear-shaped diamonds, two 0.30-carat round brilliant-cut diamonds, and pavé diamonds weighing 1.18 carats.

However, her daring look sparked mixed reactions online. Some netizens criticized the outfit, calling it vulgar.

One user commented, "She's braless? But why?"

Another said, "Why no bra?"

A third wrote, "This looks awful and disgusting..."

Work front

Priyanka Chopra will soon be seen in Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. Her upcoming projects also include SS Rajamouli's SSMB29 with Mahesh Babu, The Bluff, and Citadel Season 2.