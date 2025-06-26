Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande are one of the most loved couples on Indian television. Currently seen in Laughter Chefs Season 2, the duo is winning hearts with their fun banter with the other contestants.

The couple is often seen teasing each other, but a new promo has sparked a different kind of buzz. In the clip, Ankita appears to announce her pregnancy, leaving everyone shocked.

It all starts when Krushna Abhishek snatches an ingredient from Ankita and runs off. Chasing after him, Ankita says, "Mujhe zyada mat bhagao... main pregnant hoon," stunning everyone on set.

Krushna reacts in surprise, exclaiming, "Really? We're having a little one in the house today!" Moments later, Karan comes running and asks, "Are you pregnant?" to which Ankita responds with a blush.

However, netizens weren't entirely convinced. Many believe Ankita might have made the statement in jest, purely for show promotion and TRPs.

One user commented, "Ankita gets pregnant in every show—just for a good promo."

Another wrote, "Is she really pregnant?"

Recently, the couple made headlines again when Ankita suggested they try couples counselling during a visit to Indore. Talking to Vicky, she said, "Baby, we've found a counsellor. Niti di will do our counselling."

Vicky, however, refused, saying, "Not ours, only you need counseling."

Ankita responded, "This is the problem; Vicky thinks he's perfect. But aisa nahi hai, Vicky."

To which Vicky replied, "Perfect nahi hoon, lekin mera dimaag sahi hai."

An annoyed Ankita snapped back, "I think mera dimaag tujhse zyada sahi hai, that's how I'm able to tolerate you."

She eventually chose to end the conversation, saying, "Jhagda ho jayega, rehne dete hai."(We will fight, let it be..)

Ankita and Vicky tied the knot in December 2021. While Ankita is well-known for her roles in Pavitra Rishta and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Vicky is a businessman.