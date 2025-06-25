Comedian Kapil Sharma returns with the third season of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix, which premiered its new season on June 21, 2025. The inaugural episode was packed with laughter, slapstick humour, and plenty of candid conversations. Salman Khan appeared as the first guest. Known for his high energy, quick wit, and characteristic tongue-in-cheek humour, Salman set the tone for the new season.

However, netizens were far from impressed. The premiere episode quickly came under fire, with viewers calling out both Kapil Sharma and Salman Khan for sexist jokes.

During the episode, Salman made several remarks that left audiences uncomfortable. He mocked Aamir Khan's personal life, cracked a questionable joke about a male gynecologist friend not receiving female attention, and even dragged his brother Sohail Khan's ex-wife, Seema Sajdeh, into a misogynistic gag.

Here's a rundown of the controversial moment that sparked the backlash:

Salman Khan targets Sohail Khan's ex-Wife, Seema Sajdeh

Taking a dig at Seema Sajdeh, Salman joked, "Sohail ne bhaag kar shaadi kar li. Ab woh bhi bhaag gayi hai." ("Sohail eloped to get married. Now, even she has run away.")

The comment came during a story about photographer Avinash Gowariker staying with the Khan family at their Galaxy Apartments home. Salman explained that Avinash had moved in temporarily while searching for his own place, but ended up staying indefinitely. Meanwhile, Sohail got married to Seema and told Avinash to vacate the room for the newlyweds. Avinash reportedly said, "This is not fair. How can you just get married like this?"

Sohail and Seema had an Arya Samaj wedding followed by a nikkah in 1998. They share two sons, Nirvan and Yohan, and separated in 2022 after 24 years of marriage. Seema has since moved on and is reportedly in a relationship with her former fiancé, Vikram Ahuja.

In another moment from the episode, Salman quipped that his doctor friend became a gynecologist because he wasn't getting female attention.

He also made a jibe at Aamir Khan's multiple marriages, saying Aamir is "perfecting the art of marriage" through repetition. When asked about his own marriage plans, Salman responded:

"Mere suhagraat se kisko kya benefit hai?": Salman Khan on marriage

When Salman Khan was asked about his wedding plans, he quipped, "What benefit do others get from my wedding night? Why are people so excited about me getting married as if they're the ones celebrating?"

Fans react

Clips from the episode quickly went viral, sparking outrage online. Viewers slammed the show for promoting regressive, misogynistic humour under the guise of entertainment.

Several netizens accused the makers and Kapil Sharma of leaning too heavily on double-meaning jokes and recycled content.

"It was always like that. The Kapil Sharma Show peaked when it aired on Colors. Now, there's nothing original—same jokes, different day," one user wrote.

"I stopped watching ages ago. Third-class comedy," another added.

The next one added, "At one point, it felt like Salman Khan and Kapil Sharma were having a 3 Am conversation at the former's farmhouse – an unfiltered boys' locker room chat out in the open. The only difference was that there were two grown men involved and not boys – men aged 40+ and 60+.."

Despite the criticism, the new season sees the return of familiar faces like Archana Puran Singh, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda. Notably, Navjot Singh Sidhu has also rejoined Kapil for this season.