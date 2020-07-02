Unbelievable speculation about RRR movie is doing rounds on social media. According to it, SS Rajamouli is following the footsteps of Ram Gopal Varma and is set to release his film on personal app on pay per view model.

There will always be a lot of curiosity and speculations about SS Rajamouli's movies. Several rumours have been doing rounds about RRR movie, ever since the director announced it. But the latest one we heard is unbelievable! With many big-ticket films releasing directly on the OTT platforms, the KRK box office has started the unbelievable speculation that RRR movie will skip its theatrical release.

According to KRK Box Office, SS Rajamouli will release RRR movie starring Junior NTR and Ram Charan in 8 languages on the personal app. It will be available on a pay per view model with a price of Rs 500 per view. The film would collect a minimum of Rs 1,200 crore within 5 hours of its release and the amount will come straight into his account.

KRK Box Office tweeted, "Confirmed sources said, Rajamouli's #RRR is releasing on personal app of @ssrajamouli on pay per view model. Film is dubbed in 8 languages n it will be priced ₹500 per view. It is expected to collect min ₹1200Cr within 5 hours, which will come straight into Rajamouli's account."

KRK Box Office added, "Film #RRR release pattern will prove that OTT's n personal apps will destroy Theatres, Mediators, buyers, Distributors, Film Chambers, producers councils n also Stars. It looks like that #RRR will make 3 times more money by such pattern of release instead of regular release."

However, RRR movie is still in the production stage with 30 percent of the film yet to be shot and it is likely to release in summer 2021. By the time, the theatres will open and SS Rajamouli will nothing to worry about the issue of cinema halls. Moreover, the Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer is made on a budget of over Rs 500 crore and its digital release can't recover its cost.

Another big problem is piracy. Popular OTT platforms like Amazon Prime and Netflix can't save themselves from it. Within hours of they release a film or web series, their pirated copies will be available on several torrents. Netizens, who are aware of all these facts, slammed the portal for spreading lies and fake news on social media. Here are some of their comments.

Rohan Kandregula @UrstrulyRohu

its a fake News.....Its an idea Of @RGVzoomin said in a recent interview of His Ott film Naked......FAKE NEWS

Sohom @sohhoommm

Are you crazy? This will never happen. Piracy will happen and will be a horrible decision by makers.

Shameel Ahmed @shameel_offl

Within a minute tamilrockers will upload the full movie then what u will do

NTR @RRRKomaramBheem

I think u have done a lot of hardwork to reach this stage...Atleast maintain some dignity...Don't be like Joker in the society...

Sameer