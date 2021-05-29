The pandemic has given a massive jolt to SS Rajamouli and the team of RRR. After repeated delays and postponements, the film has been pushed indefinitely. The pandemic has left the film industry in a lurch and Rajamouli's magnum opus is also bearing the brunt of it. The film stars stalwarts like Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Ajay Devgn.

The tremendous response to the film's teaser and the looks of the characters was enough to show the excitement among the audience for the film. However, in sad news for those eagerly waiting for the film to release, it might not happen anytime soon. As per a report in Spotboye, even the date zeroed in for October this year, has now been canceled.

Not releasing in October

"It's not only the escalation in Covid cases and the casualties. Now one of the film's leading men(NTR Jr) has tested positive. Prior to him Ramcharan tested positive. Alia who is yet to start shooting with Rajamouli, had also been tested positive for Covid," an actor was quoted telling Spotboye. The report further states that the film is not in a very happy place as there is a lot of shoot remaining. It further states that even if the covid situation gets better or improves, there is no possibility of Rajamouli being able to finish the post-production work and release it in October.

Starcast upset

There have been several reports stating that the stars of the project are quite upset with the constant delay but are helpless. Since they all have a lot riding on this project and massive expectations from this one, the delay is only making them anxious. Rajamouli had earlier said that Alia Bhatt's character in the film has been named Sita. He added that he chose Alia as she was the one who could stand her ground in front of superstars like Jr NTR and Ram Charan.