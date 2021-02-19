With Telugu's top heroes Ram Charan and Tarak (Junior NTR) as the main leads, SS Rajamouli is working for his upcoming movie RRR - Roudram Ranam Rudhiram. This movie, in particular, has all the expectations heaped on it as Rajamouli has gained that kind of stardom in the country after the magnum opus Baahubali.

Rajamouli's fame grew bigger, as the Baahubali series caught everyone's eyeballs. Prabhas as the hero, Anushka Shetty as the female lead, and Rana Daggubati as the nefarious villain, the movie Baahubali was made with a mythological reference. The ensemble of star cast, well-carpentered storyline, a perfect combination of logic and drama, mindblowing visuals, and all the other technical superlatives made Baahubali one of the most loved movies of Indian cinema.

Now that SS Rajamouli has set the bar so high, all the focus is pinned on his upcoming project RRR, touted to be a fictional patriotic drama. Telugu's unsung heroes Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem created a great impact on India's freedom struggle, in their respective timelines. Rajamouli had mentioned that RRR would be a fictional representation of how it would be if both Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem shared the same timelines during the freedom struggle.

In this context, SS Rajamouli is under severe pressure to live up to the expectations built by his own work Baahubali. There are many speculations made about RRR, by drawing comparisons between Baahubali and RRR. The movie analysts believe that what worked in favor of Baahubali might not click well for RRR. Here is why they might think so.

Baahubali Vs RRR



Graphics and VFX: Baahubali is a mythological movie with so much scope for graphical representation and VFX, which did work wonders. On the other hand, RRR being a movie with a patriotic backdrop, how graphics could be included in the movie remains a major question.

Storyline: As mythological movies have a special place among viewers, Rajamouli could make an interesting trace between the roles in Baahubali. On contrary, movies which fall under patriotic genre are not uncommon to the Indian audience. Movies like Manikarnika, URI, Ghazi, Airlift, and Raazi received good response from the audience but failed to attain the kind of hype Baahubali received.

Though these points could pose limitations for RRR, director Rajamouli is a master-mind who knows how to get a perfect balance in his movies. The Telugu audience, in particular, is completely aware of the fact that Rajamouli is quite capable of giving huge surprises in his works. RRR is slated for release on October 13, 2021, and the shooting has now been wrapped up with the post-production work taken up now.