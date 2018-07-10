A few years ago, discussing an idea like Baahubali used to be laughed off by the film fraternity itself but everything has changed since then. Put aside finding producers, a project of such scale was not even imagined.

After the SS Rajamouli's magnum opus created history pushing the boundaries and setting new standards, Indian filmmakers got the much-needed confidence to make world-class movies.

The first part of Baahubali was released exactly three years ago on this day, July 10. The movie had hit the screens in three languages – Tamil, Telugu and Hindi and set the box office on fire. It minted around Rs 73 crore at the worldwide box office with distributors' share of around Rs 47 crore.

At the domestic box office, it raked in Rs 42.1 crore. The film was declared the biggest opener in Indian cinema for any language. The dream opening continued following the good word-of-mouth.

However, the success was not because of Rajamouli's efforts alone as Prabhas gave in five years to this film - showing incredible dedication and faith in the movie. It has to be noted that he was on board even before the makers started writing characters.

Along with Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia made an immense contribution for the success of the movie.

Rana was equally good to Prabhas as the antagonist Bhalladeva, while Anushka put out with a brilliant performance in the role of princess Devasena. Last but not the least, Sathyaraj as Kattappa and Ramya Krishnan as Shivagami left the viewers in awe with their acting.

As a result, the first part of Baahubali saw astounding success in all three versions and minted over Rs 600 crore in its lifetime at the global box office.