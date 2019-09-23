Ace director SS Rajamouli revealed that Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa has more VFX shots than that of Baahubali and director Surender Reddy has done a fantastic job, which is clearly visible in its trailer.

SS Rajamouli was the chief guest at the pre-release event of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Addressing the event, the director said, "If such a big historical film is happening today, then we have to thank Paruchuri Brothers. People in the film industry know how many years they have kept the story of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy in their mind and heart. They had been yearning to make this movie for several years."

The Baahubali creator added, "The first person to fight against Britishers was a Telugu brave man. They wanted to convey this to everyone for years. My hero Ram Charan is fulfilling their dream. Charan! This is your gift not just to your father, but to all the Telugu speaking people. Thank you!"

Rajamouli said that Sye Raa is bigger than Baahubali in terms of special effects. He said, "I know how difficult is to do this kind of movies. My VFX supervisor Kannan messaged me, saying that Baahubali had 2,300 VFX shots, but Sye Raa has 3,800 VFX shots. Doing these shots is not difficult, but without missing emotions in between them is not an easy job, because emotions help the film to connect with viewers."

The director praised Surender Reddy for his good work in Sye Raa. Rajamouli added, "This responsibility of balancing emotions in VFX shots is on the shoulders of the director of a film. Congratulations to Surender Reddy. He has done a fantastic job. Everyone has seen his fantastic work in the trailer of Sye Raa. The video has brought a lot of confidence to the team and the credit goes to Surender."

Talking about the hero of Sye Raa, SS Rajamouli said, I have directed Chiranjeevi in a small scene of Magadheera. But I spent some time with him during the narration of the story. He took part in it very actively for a week and gave me several suggestions. After four days, I realised that Ram Charan can't imagine this story, but only Chiranjeevi could do it."

SS Rajamouli added, "After the release of Magadheera, Chiranjeevi told that he had not acting in any historical movie and he wanted to do one. Finally, Ram Charan is fulfilling his wish. The film unit has blessings of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy and it will become big success."