A couple of videos featuring SS Rajamouli giving water bottle to power star Pawan Kalyan and a fan touching the latter's feet have gone viral and are creating a lot of buzz on the social media.

Ram Charan held a grand pre-release event for his father Chiranjeevi's dream project Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy at the LB Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday. Baahubali director SS Rajamouli and Jana Sena Party leader Pawan Kalyan were the chief guests at this mega publicity function.

Sye Raa is a historical movie based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy from the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. Pawan Kalyan addressed the pre-release event of Sye Raa and spoke about the greatness of the freedom fighter, who revolted against the British before India's first war of independence of 1857.

During his address, SS Rajamouli realised that Pawan Kalyan was thirsty and he needed water. The director immediately passed his own water bottle to the latter's assistant and asked him to give it to the power star. Chiranjeevi thanked him for his gesture. The video featuring this scene has struck a chord with the JSP leader's fans, who are going gaga over the Baahubali creator on the social media.

In another viral clip, when Pawan Kalyan addresses the pre-release event of Sye Raa, a fan runs on to the stage and touches his feet. The bouncers make a quick move and try to pull him out of the stage. But the power star stops them and ask them to release him. He hugs the latter warmly and lets him go. The excited fan lifts his hands to show as if he has conquered the world.

Shreyas Group, which organised Sye Raa Pre-release event, tweeted the video of this scene and wrote, "THIS IS #PawanKalyan ♥ , Power star shouts on bouncers when they try to push a fan!!His Love & caring on his fans will never end ♥♥ Watch #SyeRaaPreReleaseEvent."

Rajamouli giving water bottle to powerstar ??

Nice gesture Rajamouli garu?? pic.twitter.com/bw2D6w221g — Pawankalyan Devotee®️ (@Vishal_Pawanism) September 22, 2019